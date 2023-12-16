Homelessness in the United States hits record high

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. hit a record high this year.

The new report from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department reported more than 650,000 people experiencing homelessness in January.

ALSO READ: US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses

In North Carolina, there were more than 9,700, the highest since 2015.

In Charlotte, it was more than 1,900 up from last year but that’s down from 2021.

If you need help finding affordable housing, we have a county-by-county resource guide on our WSOC-TV App. Look under the community tab on our website.

(WATCH BELOW: Three-tour vet in Charlotte gifted used car after years of homelessness)