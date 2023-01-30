Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility

A homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, last week.

State police in Belle Vernon said the device was discovered the morning of Jan. 26, wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility at 274 Redds Mill Road.

State police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section and FBI safely removed the device, according to a release.

State police are investigating

