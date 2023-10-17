Homemade explosives found when man arrested on multiple felony charges

TAVARES — It started with a call for sheriff’s deputies to respond to an aggravated assault case. That’s bad enough, but the investigation soon became like peeling an onion, with each layer revealing more serious and more violent allegations.

The call went out at 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 8, from a home on Bates Avenue in Eustis.

The suspect was David A. Flores, 37. He ran away, the woman said.

“His last known address is in Apopka, and he has ties to the Sorrento and Eustis areas,” Lake County Sheriff's Lt. John Herrell noted in a press release.

“We didn’t know what we were dealing with at first,” Herrell told the Daily Commercial this week.

They quickly learned that Flores had active warrants for his arrest and had served prison time, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

More alarming, in the present case, he allegedly threatened the victim with a handgun and had in his possession a green bulletproof vest with the word “SHERIFF” attached with Velcro.

The victim wasn’t very cooperative the next day, detectives noted, and they soon learned she had a warrant out for her arrest on a minor traffic charge and was afraid of being arrested.

Investigators asked the original caller to convince the victim into calling him. Soon, “she began to say this, this and this also happened,” Herrell said.

She said she was at the Bates Avenue address when Flores brought her french fries.

“David appeared to be on drugs and suggested that she have sex with him in exchange for the french fries…. When the victim said no, David became enraged, attacked her, and would not let her out of the [house],” according to the arrest affidavit.

She said Flores choked her several times and struck her in the head with a semi-automatic handgun. He then raped her. Afterword, when he fell asleep, she escaped, according to the sheriff's office.

She also said he had homemade explosive devices, consisting of nails and other shrapnel wrapped around fireworks designed to be fired from mortars.

The detective ran a criminal history and stopped looking when he found four felony convictions.

Flores served five years in prison in 2007 for aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction of an investigation, intimidating a witness and fleeing and eluding without regard for innocent bystanders.

The active warrants for his arrest included grand theft and criminal mischief in December for allegedly stealing a $27.48 bolt cutter and using it to cut away security devices holding a $1,199 generator. He was identified by surveillance video, which police used to match photos of distinctive facial tattoos. He was out on bond for that crime. The bond has since been revoked, according to court records.

On Oct. 2, Flores was allegedly back at the Mount Dora store again, this time with a female accomplice, stealing a $589 backpack blower. Because he had two prior convictions, it was a felony.

Prosecutors have been forced to drop some charges in his lengthy rap sheet over the years, including an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, because they didn’t have enough evidence.

In that Lake County case, a woman said Flores tried to force her and her mother to leave with him at gunpoint. As deputies raced to the scene, they learned the truck Flores was reportedly driving had been stolen in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in Apopka. He was arrested the next day in Seminole County driving the same vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Prosecutors also had to drop shoplifting and fleeing charges from an incident at a Dollar Store in Sorrento in March.

After allegedly stealing an $8 belt, he sped off, endangering other drivers, including passing on a double yellow line directly into the path of a police car.

By Wednesday, Oct. 11, he faced an added charge: resisting arrest without violence. Unfortunately for him, he ended up facing violence from the jaws of a police dog when he refused to come out near his hiding place in Sorrento.

“The arrestee was taken into custody and EMS arrived on scene to access his wound to both of his hands, right forearm, and right rear shoulder,” the arrest report said. He was treated and released – to the Lake County jail.

He is being held on his active warrant cases, plus the new aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, false imprisonment, battery by strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and armed sexual battery.

A search warrant at the home in Sorrento turned up more homemade explosives similar to ones found in Eustis. It is not known what he planned to do with the explosives. He reportedly did not talk to detectives.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Arrest: Man accused of multiple violent felonies