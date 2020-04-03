Can homemade face masks help limit the spread of the coronavirus? Scientists can't agree, but here's what you need to know.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The White House recommended on Friday that all Americans wear masks, and some US cities like Los Angeles and Laredo, Texas are fining people who don't cover their faces during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the public has also been urged to avoid buying medical masks because there is a global shortage, and healthcare workers, who are most exposed to the virus, need them.

Instead, it's been suggested that people make their own masks from fabric, or use a bandana or scarf wrapped around the mouth and nose.

Here's what we know so far about effectiveness of various types of homemade masks to protect against coronavirus, and why it's so hard for experts to agree on whether we should wear them.

The White House announced on Friday a nationwide recommendation that all Americans wear masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus across the nation.

In Laredo, Texas, officials announced residents could be fined up to $1,000 for not wearing a mask or face covering in public. It's commonplace in countries like Japan, and in China, it's considered a civic duty.

But, until now, most Americans have been told to listen to the advice of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who have repeatedly said that the public should not be buying masks — reluctant to give people a false sense of security from a face-covering that may not filter out all particles, and keen to protect the short supply of surgical masks for medical staff on the front lines who need them most.

Healthcare workers are exposed to a much higher concentration of the virus, both in the form of patients coughing droplets and oxygen machines aerosolizing the virus — for example, when they're intubating patients — allowing infectious particles to linger in the air. Members of the public are much less likely to encounter particles of the virus in the air, particularly if everyone is avoiding interacting with others and washing their hands as recommended.

However, some experts say that, while masks may not do much to control the spread of the coronavirus, it may be better than no protection at all — particularly on people who think they're healthy but are, in fact, in the early stages of developing a coronavirus illness, unwittingly spreading the virus around when they go grocery shopping.

To protect the public but avoid shortages, officials are increasingly suggesting that people craft their own masks or face coverings out of scarves, bandanas, or t-shirts. And even healthcare workers have been told to use DIY masks "as a last resort."

But it's not clear just how effective those measures are against the novel coronavirus, and there's still a lot we don't understand about the virus, how it spreads, and what kinds of fabrics offer the best protection.

A cloth mask is much less protective than surgical or N95 masks, but it might be 'better than nothing' to stop droplets getting through, research has found

Research on masks' effectiveness against the coronavirus is, at best, inconclusive. Most of what we currently know about masks, from N95s to simple cloth barriers, is based on studies of the flu and other respiratory viruses.

It's unclear if the novel coronavirus is similar in the size of its particles, and the way it moves through the air, to other viruses, or entirely different.

Generally, research suggests surgical masks and N95 respirators are significantly more effective at preventing the spread of viral particles than cloth.

One 2015 study found that cloth masks only blocked 3% of particles, compared with medical masks (which stopped 56% of particles) and N95s (protective against 99.9% of particles, the study found). Healthcare workers wearing cloth masks were significantly more likely to be infected with flu-like illness, the study found. A 2013 study found that cloth masks made from cotton T-shirts, pillowcases, or tea towels should be used only as a last resort — they only filtered out a third of the aerosols blocked by a surgical mask — though it was found to be "better than no protection."

Dr. You-Lo Hsieh, a professor at the University of California, Davis, who studies fiber engineering and polymer chemistry, who was not involved in either of those studies, has also found that viral particles are too small to be caught by most household cloth.

