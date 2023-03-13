Homemade smoothies replace extra large cigarettes in Britain’s inflation basket

Young woman preparing smoothie in the kitchen, partial view

Superking cigarettes have been ditched from Britain’s inflation basket in favour of frozen berries and e-bikes as the nation becomes more health conscious.

New additions to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) “shopping basket”, which is used to compile measures of inflation, include green beans and dairy-free spreads and margarines, reflecting the growth in veganism.

Alcopops, lamb shoulders, vending machine cans of soft drinks and extra large cigarettes have all been dropped. These items are now no longer popular enough to be considered relevant in the ONS’s inflation calculations.

The allocation for red wine has been slimmed down as it had become “over-represented”, the ONS said. Previously, the ONS measured the prices of both New World and European red wines. These have been replaced by a single “red wine” price category.

Frozen berries were also added to the basket this year – the first frozen fruit to make it onto the list.

“Expenditure is growing in this area due to greater health awareness and the popularity of homemade food and smoothies,” the ONS said.

There was, however, one fruit that has been newly excluded from the nation’s shopping basket: cooking apples are no longer in vogue.

Battery-powered e-bikes have also been added to the vehicles section, following rapid growth in sales since 2017. This was likely for environmental and fitness reasons, as well as the rising cost of other forms of transport, the ONS said.

The shopping basket is revised each year so that the measures are representative of consumer spending patterns.

Wraps and tortillas were added to the breads and cereals categories as meals such as fajitas became more popular.

Surveillance cameras have been added to the electrical appliances category to reflect a rise in the use of video doorbells and security cameras.

The rise of streaming services has brought the death of DVDs and CDs, with some shops simply no longer selling them. The ONS no longer tracks non-film DVDs and non-chart CDs sold in shops, although it still includes those sold online.

The ONS has also dropped tampons from the inflation basket, saying sanitary towels “attract greater expenditure and are currently more representative of feminine hygiene products.”