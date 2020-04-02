Homeowner Alert: Mortgage Rates Are Near a Record Low Again

Mortgage rates have taken a tumble this week and are back at historically low levels, offering homeowners fresh opportunities to slash their monthly expenses as they cope with the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus.

After rising sharply in mid-March, rates are very close to the all-time low set one month ago, according to a popular survey. Americans who refinance into cheaper mortgage rates might save hundreds of dollars per month, various experts say.

If you spot an attractive mortgage rate that could offer you substantial savings, lock that rate while you have the chance.

Mortgage rates are just a hair from their all-time low

Mortgage rates have plummeted, and the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rate is averaging 3.33% for the week ending April 2, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported on Thursday. That's just a couple of notches above 3.29%, last month's all-time low in the nearly 50-year old Freddie Mac survey.

Rates are down from last week's average of 3.50%. One year ago, the typical rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was 4.08%.

The rates in the survey come with an average 0.7 point.

"Mortgage rates have drifted down for two weeks in a row, and that drop reflects improvements in market liquidity and sentiment," says Sam Khater, the chief economist at Freddie Mac.

The Federal Reserve has been taking steps to help stabilize the mortgage market. The central bank announced last week that it would buy up unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities; that campaign has helped push mortgage rates to their current low levels.

The Fed also cut a key short-term interest rate to near zero, which has created a climate for lower rates in general.

The potential benefits for homeowners

Homeowners can save big by refinancing.

When rates took their historic plunge early last month, the data firm Black Knight estimated that 12.8 million U.S. homeowners could save an average $277 per month by refinancing into a new 30-year mortgage.

More recently, LendingTree chief economist Tendayi Kapfidze estimated that this year's ultra-low mortgage rates could save consumers $60 a month for every $100,000 borrowed, compared to mortgages taken out a year ago when rates were higher.

Many homeowners have been getting the message. Applications for refinance loans soared 26% last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association says.