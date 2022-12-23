Homeowner answers door — and gets slashed by intruder in ‘bizarre’ attack, Georgia cops say

An Atlanta-area couple faced off with a “bizarre” attacker after answering a knock at their front door, authorities in Georgia say.

Now, a man is behind bars.

Harjit Singh, 32, faces multiple charges in connection with the midday attack and home invasion in Marietta on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the Marietta Police Department. Authorities said the incident occurred just before noon.

The husband and wife were inside when they heard someone knocking, police said. When they answered, Singh broke the glass on and around the door and tried to force his way in.

He then walked to the end of the driveway and vandalized the mailbox before going back to the front porch, where he smashed plants and a table, according to authorities.

Singh again tried barging in as the homeowners fought him off. A struggle ensued, during which Singh picked up a piece of broken glass and slashed one of the residents, police said.

Officers arrived a short time later to find the accused intruder with blood on his hands and feet.

“(Singh) ignored officers’ lawful orders and displayed abnormal and unpredictable behavior,” police said in a news release, adding that officers used a Taser to subdue him. Authorities said he was also carrying a knife but didn’t use it in the attack.

The New Jersey man was arrested and charged with felony burglary/home invasion, terroristic threats, home invasion, obstruction, aggravated battery and second-degree criminal damage, according to authorities.

Singh was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he’s being held without bond, online records show.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

