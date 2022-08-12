Homeowner catches cop using a racial slur, video shows. Now 5 Georgia officers on leave

A west Georgia police officer uttered a racial slur before tossing a homeowner’s security camera into a patch of bushes — and it was all caught on camera.

Now that officer, along with four others, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, a West Point Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Homeowner Tomeshia Madden captured the moment the officer, identified as Donald Bramblett, used a slur against Black Americans when he and other officers arrived at her home on Sunday, Aug. 7, WRBL reported. Madden said police were there to serve a warrant on her son, but no one was home at the time.

At one point, Bramblett can be seen throwing an object into shrubbery near the entrance to Madden’s home, security video shows.

“West Point Police Department at its best please listen & watch carefully!!” she captioned the video, which has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook since Monday, Aug. 8.

“He took my camera off my porch & threw it in the bushes! Can someone explain to me why he would do this…?”

Bramblett was put on leave immediately after the department became aware of the video and Madden filed a complaint, according to the department spokesperson. Additional officers were also placed on leave after Madden’s attorney met with the department, WTVM reported.

The case has since been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the spokesperson said.

In a statement, Madden’s attorney said the family is “traumatized and disappointed” by what happened.

“The actions of the members of the West Point Police Department depicted in the video are unacceptable,” lawyer Wendell Major told WTVM. “On behalf of the family, we intend to get answers and request prayers for the just resolution to this cancer within our criminal justice system. Furthermore, families have a right to expect the police to help keep their children safe and will put that safety above all else.”

West Point is about 40 miles north of Columbus.

Story continues

Mayor ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of handcuffed Black man’s arrest in Mississippi

Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say

Body cam video shows moments before, after Georgia woman’s fatal fall from patrol car

The Weather Channel apologizes after anti-Black slur airs during local broadcast