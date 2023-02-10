Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home

More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges.

Fulton County’s SWAT team was even involved in serving the search warrant.

The property sits along Mountain Road.

When Channel 2′s Bryan Mims stopped by on Friday he found “No trespassing” signs on the front gates.

The Fulton County Police Department served a search warrant and left with dozens of animals in bad shape.

Police said 56 dogs were confiscated from the property, along with two cats, two horses, and five chickens. Investigator said all the animals had serious medical issues from neglect.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told Mims about a time when five dogs got loose from the property.

“They were in terrible shape. They smelled like feces and urine,” the man said.

He and other neighbors said the property owner runs an organization from the home called Georgia Poodle Rescue.

“The animals are mistreated. The horses that were in the back were skinny and emaciated,” the man said.

Another neighbor, Cindy Berglund, said the owner had been taking in dogs for years.

“They were thin, most of them were matted. But I guess she must have done something because people would come in there and adopt dogs,” Berglund said.

As Fulton County police served the search warrant, Animal Services staff removed the animals and took them to shelters in Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

On its Facebook page, Fulton County Animal Services said because of the investigation, the dogs are not yet available for adoption or fostering.

“It’s sad. I mean, they have their heart for people. They will do anything for you. For them to suffer like that, it’s terrible,” Berglund said.

Police have not released the name of the property owner, but neighbors said they’re relieved that authorities have taken action.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was to finally see something happening over there,” the neighbor said.

Police say the owner faces more than 56 counts of felony animal cruelty. Police also have warrants for fleeing and eluding officers.

