Homeowner charged with murder after shooting, killing man attempting to break into home
Channel 2 Action News has learned the homeowner who DeKalb police said shot and killed a home invader Friday night has been arrested.
Officers were called to the Villas at Panthersville apartments on Panthersville Road on Friday night.
When they arrived, police found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the homeowner 38-year-old Javonte Forts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder in connection to the incident.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the man had broken into the apartment and after an altercation, Forts shot and killed him.
The man’s name has not been released.
