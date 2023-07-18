Homeowner charged with murder after woman’s body found on porch in Jacksonville’s Lakeshore area

The homeowner of a Lakeshore home where a woman was found dead on the porch has been charged with murder.

Action News Jax told you on Thursday, July 6, when Shannon McCarthy, 43, was arrested and charged with written threats to kill.

Days before, on Monday, July 3, Heather Sheppard was reported missing by her family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, July 5, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation into Sheppard’s disappearance on Colonial Avenue when “human remains were located in an advanced state of decomposition,” JSO said in a news release.

On Thursday, July 6, Sheppard’s daughter confirmed to Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty that she received early confirmation on Thursday that her mother’s remains were found on Colonial Avenue, where McCarthy lives.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police identified McCarthy as the suspect in Sheppard’s killing and McCarthy was also charged with murder on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest updates as they become available.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.