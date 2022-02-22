Homeowner dies after tree he was cutting down fell on his head, New Jersey police say

A man was chopping down a tree when it came down and fatally struck his head, police in New Jersey said.

He was the homeowner of the Hillsborough property where the tree was cut, TAPintoHillsborough and other outlets reported.

The 68-year-old was helping cut down the tree when it started to fall and, as he tried dodging it, the tree hit him, “causing a traumatic head injury” on Feb. 20, Hillsborough Township police said in a news release.

Authorities were called, and they found the injured homeowner in his driveway before attempting “life saving measures,” according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department is investigating the incident. Hillsborough Township is located about 25 miles north of Trenton.

The same day as the New Jersey man’s death, another man died in a similar incident several states west in Wisconsin, according to WISN-TV.

A 44-year-old man was killed after a tree branch fell on his head as it was being cut, the outlet reported. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner ruled his death as accidental from “blunt force injury of the head and torso.”

