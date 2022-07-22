Homeowner disputes ‘drug house’ label by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says a drug house is closed for business, but the homeowner says she is not facing drug charges.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying the drugs were being sold out of the house, but Erica Palmer, the owner, says otherwise. She says the drugs were not inside her home.

The search warrant left at the home says deputies went to the house with information from an informant who said meth was being sold in the home.

ALSO READ: Authorities find cocaine in motorized wheelchair’s seat at Charlotte Douglas; man arrested

Palmer admits she was arrested in the case but says she was charged with possession of stolen goods. She was released from jail within a matter of hours.

Neighbors in the Rollingbrook Court neighborhood told Channel 9 they have seen cars coming in and out of the house late at night.

Channel 9 is trying to learn what kind of drug was found and how much was seized. We will provide updates as they come in.