Homeowner, dogs shot while defending Palm City home from masked intruders, police say

South Annville Township police are looking for leads on two individuals involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in a Palm City home.

Two masked subjects entered a 3rd Avenue residence around 8 a.m. and got into an altercation with the homeowner, officials stated. During this fight, one of the suspects displayed the gun and shot the homeowner twice.

South Annville Township police chief Ben Sutcliffe identified the victim as Cory Heft, 41, who passed away on Tuesday. Sutcliffe said the investigation is ongoing.

During this altercation, the shooter also shot one of the family dogs.

"The two subjects then fled the scene on foot, chased by another family dog, this dog is also believed to have been shot as well and has not been located," Sutcliffe said in a statement Friday.

Officials believe this was a targeted shooting and there is no danger to neighbors or anyone else in the area, Sutcliffe said.

The two suspects fled from the scene in a black SUV, which appeared to have a driver waiting for them. Officials said the SUV may have an out-of-state license plate.

The one family dog was taken to a local animal hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is asked to contact the South Annville Township police at 717-867-1003.

This is a developing story. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Homeowner, dogs shot defending Palm City home from masked intruders