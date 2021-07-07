Homeowner fatally shoots armed intruder who broke in during breakfast: Police

Jeremy Beaman
A California man fatally shot an intruder who broke into his residence Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded and went to the man’s residence after he called 911 at around 8:30 a.m., saying that he shot the intruder. Police found the armed suspect, who was later pronounced dead, across the street.

The homeowner and his wife were eating breakfast at their residence in Fairfield, about 40 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco, when the suspect knocked on the door and completely broke the door down.

“The husband, fearing for his and his wife’s safety, obtained his legally owned firearm to defend them,” police said. “The intruder ultimately broke the door completely down and entered the residence. The husband fired on the intruder, who then fled.”

The homeowner, whom police said is in his 60s, obtained his .357 Magnum handgun after he saw the suspect on his home surveillance camera, according to Fairfield City Councilwoman Catherine Moy.

Police identified the intruder, who was found in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, as a 27-year-old male from nearby Suisun City who was on parole for committing a violent crime in Alameda County. Police did not immediately provide the suspect's name.

“Whatever the motive was, it does not look like it was peaceful or legal,” said Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.

Officers performed life-saving measures until medical responders arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead around 9 a.m., police said.

“No citizen should have to shoot an armed parolee who breaks into his/her home,” Moy wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Yet it happened.”

Tags: News, California, Crime, Firearms, Law Enforcement, Law

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Homeowner fatally shoots armed intruder who broke in during breakfast: Police

