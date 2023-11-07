Homeowner fatally shoots man accused of breaking into his home, California police say

A homeowner shot dead a man accused of breaking into his house, California police said.

Vallejo police said they found a man with “at least one gunshot wound” at the front of the house when they arrived on Nov. 6, according to KTVU.

The homeowner and witnesses told police the man had broken into the house, officers said in a news release.

“It’s extremely unfortunate of course that it happened around the corner from the police station, in the morning. It doesn’t make any sense,” resident Athena Miller told KUTV.

Police didn’t specify the gun that was used in the incident or whether the homeowner will face criminal charges.

Officers didn’t offer any more details as the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Vallejo Police Department on Nov. 7 for more information and was awaiting a response.

Police will not release the name of the man accused of breaking in until his family is notified, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-651-7146, according to the release.

Vallejo is about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

