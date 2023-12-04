Homeowner fatally shoots man in group breaking into his home, California cops say

A homeowner shot and killed one man in a group breaking into his house, California officials said.

On Dec. 2, officers responded to a home in Granada Hills following reports of a shooting inside a home, according to a news release by the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, the homeowner reported three men he didn’t know had broke into his home, officials said.

A grandma and toddler were home during the robbery, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One of the suspects pointed a weapon at the homeowner, which led to the man grabbing his handgun and firing “multiple rounds,” police said.

The homeowner chased the other men out of the house and they left without the car they arrived in, officers said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene in “possession of the victim’s property,” police said.

The man’s identity will not be made public until his family is informed, police said.

“It’s believed that an additional suspect was injured during the incident due to a trail of blood located during the investigation,” according to police.

McClatchy News reached out for more information on Dec. 4 and is awaiting a response.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 818-374-9550, police said.

Granada Hills is a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

