Homeowner fatally shoots man trying to break into his house, Maryland police say

A homeowner fatally shot a man suspected of trying to break into his house, Maryland police said.

Baltimore County officers responded to a home in Towson on Dec. 9 and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release by the police department.

Police learned the man was armed and believe he was attempting to break into the house, authorities said.

The homeowner fired his gun and shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t say if the homeowner could face criminal charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

Towson is about 15 miles north of Baltimore.

Homeowner fatally shoots man in group breaking into his home, California cops say

Man bursts into home, then dumps boiling water on those inside, Massachusetts cops say

Homeowner fatally shoots man accused of breaking into his home, California police say