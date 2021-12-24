Homeowner fatally shoots neighbor who forced his way into Grand Prairie home, police say

A Grand Prairie homeowner shot to death his neighbor who had forced his way into the home Thursday afternoon, Grand Prairie police said.

Authorities did not provide any information on why the neighbor had gone into the home.

No arrests have been made in the case as Grand Prairie detectives continued to investigate the fatal shooting.

The neighbor has been identified as 43-year-old Elon Thomas of Grand Prairie, according to Grand Prairie police.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a Grand Prairie home in the 2800 block of North Texas 360.

Thomas forced his way into the home at the same time that the homeowner retrieved a firearm. The homeowner then shot his neighbor, according to Grand Prairie police.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found Thomas with a gunshot wound. Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Grand Prairie police said the incident was not a random act.