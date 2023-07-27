Homeowner fed up with FedEx driver damaging packages

A homeowner is frustrated after getting dozens of damaged packages from FedEx.

Tania Perritt, of Mint Hill, posted a video onto NextDoor of a FedEx driver tossing a parcel onto her front porch.

“They toss packages up on our doorstep,” Perritt said. “Most of the time things are broken. The boxes are completely destroyed. There are gaping holes in them.”

Caught on camera: Thief impersonates homeowner to swipe FedEx package

Perritt showed Channel 9′s Erika Jackson the unsatisfactory delivery on video from a Ring doorbell camera from two weeks ago.

“For me, this was the last straw. We’ve had so many packages damaged,” she said.

Perritt told Jackson she sent the video and photos of the damaged deliveries to FedEx.

Jackson emailed the company, too.

“The behavior depicted in the video falls short of our expectations for safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers every day,” a FedEx spokesperson said. “We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”

The spokesperson said FedEx will take the appropriate steps to address the issue.

Perritt hopes it is addressed before another package gets damaged.

“This is your brand, and it’s your responsibility to ensure that we, the customers, are getting the service that we’re paying for,” Perritt said.

VIDEO: FedEx: What you need to know