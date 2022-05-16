Homeowner finds dead body in his house, and police find another in yard, NC cops say

A North Carolina man came home late at night and found a dead man lying on the floor in his home, authorities said. When police officers arrived, they found another body in the owner’s yard.

Just after midnight on May 16, in Fayetteville, a homeowner called authorities after finding a man unresponsive in his house, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead, according to the release. After searching through the property, authorities said they found another body in the yard.

Police said it will identify the bodies after relatives are notified.

The investigation is ongoing as of May 16, and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

