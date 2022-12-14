Homeowner finds Grinch trying to steal Christmas gifts

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. —Ashley Bunch stumbled on a Grinch inside her house opening Christmas gifts when she got home about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Lafayette police said.

Bunch pounded on her front door, scaring the man who ran out the back door of the home in the 2900 block of Cajun Court, police said. They added he was last seen running towards the adjacent funeral home and towards Twyckenham Boulevard.

Police believe the man entered Bunch's house through an unlocked window.

He was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, a dark blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

In light of this break-in and the Christmas season, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman encouraged people to keep their cars and homes locked and to keep valuables — including gifts — out of sight of would-be thieves.

Anyone with information about the man who broke into Bunch's house is asked to call police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

