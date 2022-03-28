Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs.

The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.

It turned out to be nearly a pound of methamphetamine, Lynnwood police public affairs and communications manager Joanna Small said.

Crime scene technicians checked the bag for fingerprints, but none were found.

The drugs were entered into evidence.

“We appreciate the vigilant homeowner calling in the discovery immediately,” Small said.

