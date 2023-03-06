Homeowner fires back after accused burglar shoots his dog, Texas police say

A Texas homeowner sent an accused burglar running after they exchanged gunfire at an El Paso home, police say.

Bruce Wayne Murphy, a 29-year-old accused of breaking into the man’s home, was found near an intersection, wounded and “yelling for help,” at about 9 a.m. March 1, El Paso police said in a release.

A short time later, a 911 call came in about a home invasion from a house on the city’s north side.

The homeowner, a 37-year-old man, told investigators that a man matching Murphy’s description forced his way inside and shot his dog, the release said.

At that point, he pulled out a handgun and opened fire on Murphy, according to police.

Murphy was taken to a hospital for treatment and will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of burglary of habitation, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Police did not comment on the condition of the dog.

Man shot to death after refusing to leave couple’s motel room, Texas police say

Burglar breaking into basement met by barking dog, armed homeowner, Illinois cops say

Dad with machete protects family after man breaks into kid’s room, Oklahoma cops say

Mom stabbed by college athlete trying to run off with her 3-year-old, Texas cops say