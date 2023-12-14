Homeowner found dead after house fire in Pine Valley. Investigation now underway.

One person is dead following a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in the Chemung County Town of Catlin.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. in a residence at 522 Pine Valley Road in the hamlet of Pine Valley, according to New York State Police at Horseheads.

Responding firefighters and other emergency personnel learned the homeowner was still believed to be inside the house, state police said.

Firefighters subsequently found the body of the owner, whose name has not been released at this time, inside the structure. The Chemung County medical examiner responded to the scene and ordered the victim's body to be removed for an autopsy.

State fire investigators were also called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation is continuing and no further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

