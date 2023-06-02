Homeowner holds break-in suspect up at gunpoint until Ga. deputies arrive, authorities say

A homeowner was commended for her quick actions after holding a burglary suspect up at gunpoint while waiting for authorities to arrive.

Towns County Sheriff officials said on May 20, deputies received a call from a home on Gumlog Road regarding someone rummaging through vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Hunter Chase Adams and 21-year-old Travis Richard Foskey, both of Young Harris, as the two who had broken into several cars in the area however both had fled the scene before being arrested by police.

A short time later, deputies received a call from a homeowner in the same area who said she was holding a suspect at gunpoint.

The victim told deputies when she got home, she was met at the front door by the suspect, who was wearing her husband’s clothing. Deputies determined that the suspect had broken into her home.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as Adams, attempted to run but was tackled by deputies and placed under arrest.

Adams was charged with burglary and 20 counts of felony entering an automobile.

After identifying Foskey as the second suspect in the case, deputies obtained warrants for arrest, charging him with felony burglary and 20 counts of felony entering an automobile.

Sheriff Ken Henderson commended the homeowner for her quick action and holding the suspect until deputies arrived.

