Homeowner holds burglary suspect wearing husband’s clothes at gunpoint, GA deputies say

A woman came home to find an accused burglar wearing her husband’s clothes — then held him at gunpoint, Georgia deputies say.

The homeowner was lauded after helping catch the man accused of breaking into her home and several cars in May in Towns County, a community of about 13,000 near the Georgia-North Carolina line.

Deputies responded May 20 to reports of someone poking through cars and found several that had been broken into, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office.

Not long after, they got a call about a resident holding a man at gunpoint nearby.

Investigators said the woman returned home and was met at the door by the man, who officials said was in her husband’s clothes. The 18-year-old had forced his way inside but was thwarted by the armed woman, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived soon after and tackled the man as he tried to run, according to a news release. He was arrested and charged with burglary, plus more than a dozen counts of entering a vehicle.

“Sheriff Ken Henderson commends the homeowner for her quick action and holding the suspect until deputies arrived, and the deputies and investigators for the quick arrest of these suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.

A second man, 21, suspected in the vehicle break-ins was arrested the next day, according to deputies.

Both remained in the Towns County jail as of June 4, online records show.

Towns County is about 100 miles northeast of Atlanta.

