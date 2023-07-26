Homeowner jailed for spraying passing woman in face with water hose, Florida cops say

A trespassing dispute at a Florida golf course community landed one homeowner in jail, after he sprayed a passing woman in the face with his garden hose, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Turns out the man was mistaken about where his property line ended, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The incident happened Friday, July 21, in an unincorporated area about 70 miles northeast of Orlando.

Deputies were summoned to a home in Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club when the suspect’s wife called 911 to complain the victim displayed a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

“After investigating the incident, deputies determined the (homeowner) had been the one to escalate the incident by spraying the victim in the face with a garden hose after yelling at her for allegedly being on his property line,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The victim said that while she was retreating to her vehicle, (the man) followed her while yelling at her which put her in fear that she was going to be attacked so she displayed a firearm for her safety. Once (he) went back inside, the victim put away the firearm and stood by in her vehicle and waited for deputies.”

An investigation revealed the woman had not been on the man’s property, officials said. The homeowner further escalated the dispute when he “followed her to her vehicle in an aggressive manner,” officials said.

The 62-year-old property owner was arrested and charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor.

“He was transported to Advent Health for medical clearance and then to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without incident. He was later released from jail,” officials said.

