Homeowner jumps out 2nd story window after fire breaks out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A scary evening for one metro man.

The homeowner was forced to jump from a 2nd story window.

Firefighters say the man was in his bedroom upstairs when he woke up, smelled smoke and thought a fire was on the same floor of the home located near North May and Hefner.

He closed the bedroom door and jumped from a window. He wasn’t injured in the leap.

Once firefighters got inside they discovered the flames were only on the ground floor in the living room.

Officials say the Christmas tree had caught fire. They say the tree hadn’t been watered in a few days and the lights were still plugged in.

The house has extensive smoke damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.