Homeowner who killed an intruder will likely not face charges, Kenosha DA says

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley says he doesn't see any reason to criminally charge the homeowner who killed a home intruder on Friday night.

"All indications are that this homeowner defended himself against an attack in his own home, when his own home had been illegally entered," Graveley told Kenosha News.

"So, under those circumstances, it doesn’t appear to me that there’s any reason why there would be a criminal charge."

According to Kenosha police, the homeowner was attacked by the intruder, then fought back and killed the assailant.

Police have not shared further details but confirmed on Sunday that no gun was used. A neighbor told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the son of the homeowner told him a knife was used.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of 64th Avenue. Officers responded to the neighborhood after receiving reports of a suspicious person damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder will likely not face charges