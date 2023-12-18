Homeowner left with huge mess after tree crashes into Lynnfield house and three cars

It’s a pre-Christmas disaster on Thwing Road in Lynnfield.

The December storm that lashed through Massachusetts caused a tree to slam hard into a house, just as the homeowner was starting his day.

“Tremendous loud noise, house shook, lights flickered,” homeowner Tim Walsh said. “I knew something hit the house.”

When Tim Walsh first saw this, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

Damage not only to his house but all of his cars as well.

“We’ve had limbs hit the house before, so I didn’t think it would be too bad. But, I was shocked when I came outside and saw this,” Walsh said.

Walsh’s son was asleep in the room at the time the tree came crashing down.

“All kinds of smoke, all kinds of debris,” Walsh said. “My son was having a mild panic attack.”

Workers have already covered up the huge hole in the wall, but this is what it looked like moments after the crash.

Outside, tree crews are already at work, clearing the massive downed tree and its branches from Walsh’s property.

All three of his cars are heavily damaged, Walsh thinks they are all likely totaled.

Next door, neighbor Christine Murphy is concerned about another tree near her house that got struck by lightning last summer.

“It’s crazy, I feel so bad for them (the Walsh family). I just hope other trees don’t fall down because it’s so windy,” Murphy said.

