Homeowner pins man to the ground accused of burglarizing his home

Jan. 7—A man accused of trying to burglarize a San Benito home was pinned to the ground by the homeowner until authorities arrived, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Elias Garcia, 26, is charged with one count of burglary of habitation. His bond is set at $25,000.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to a residence on Villafranco Road Thursday in reference to a burglary in progress, the news release said.

Before the deputies arrived at the home, sheriff's department dispatch told them the "homeowner had a suspect pinned to the ground," the news release said.

The homeowner told deputies that when he arrived at his home, he saw two men running out of his home carrying a drill, tool belt and a meat grinder.

The homeowner was able to hold Garcia until the deputies arrived. The other man fled from the home, the news release said.

The homeowner also told the deputies that 50-inch television was missing from his home.

Garcia was arrested at the scene and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

As of Friday evening, Garcia remained in jail.