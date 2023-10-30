Homeowner pulls gun on 6-year-old dropping candy off at wrong home, New York cops say

A Long Island homeowner is accused of pointing a handgun at a child who was dropping off candy and accidentally went to the wrong house, police told news outlets.

A 6-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister were with their mother in Manhasset, New York, on Oct. 28, when they stopped at what they thought was a friend’s house to drop off some candy, the Nassau County Police Department told WPIX.

The two children got out of the car and walked up to the front door, police told the outlet, placing the bag of candy on the porch and ringing the doorbell.

They got back in the car and drove off before the girl realized it may have been the wrong house, police told WABC.

They went back to the house and sent the 6-year-old back to the porch to pick up the candy, police said, according to WABC.

When the boy got to the door, it opened, and the homeowner stood in the doorway pointing a handgun at the child’s head, police told WNYW.

The homeowner, identified as 43-year-old Michael Yifan Wen, was later arrested and charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, the outlet reported.

Law enforcement reminded parents to always be with children while they are trick-or-treating, WPIX reported, and said children should only approach homes that have the lights on.

Manhasset is on Long Island, about 9 miles from Queens.

