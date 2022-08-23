Homeowner punches intruder in face when he walks through unlocked door, WA cops say

A homeowner punched an intruder in the face when the man walked through an unlocked back door, authorities in Washington said.

The man climbed into a person’s backyard before going into the Port Angeles home on Monday, Aug. 22, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

He appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” deputies said.

The homeowner punched the man in the face before he then fled, deputies said.

Authorities are looking for the man.

“This is a good reminder to keep your doors locked even when you are home,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 360-417-2262. An anonymous tip can also be left online.

Port Angeles is about 80 miles northwest of Seattle.

