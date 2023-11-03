Homeowner rattled after seeing tarantula resting on doorbell cam

TechCrunch

A number of proptech companies help homeowners find their perfect house or real estate agents sell more. In residential real estate, it’s often taking more time and money to acquire, design and permit a housing project than it is to actually build the home, company co-founder/CEO Kyle Vansice told TechCrunch. Cedar identified this phenomenon, particularly in urban infill development, which is a way of adding housing to already developed neighborhoods to increase density, and decided to build software to solve this issue.