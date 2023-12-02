Homeowner reportedly shoots, kills suspect during home invasion

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a homeowner reportedly shot and killed a home invasion suspect.

LAPD officers were first called to a home in the 11400 block Swinton Avenue in Granada Hills around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on calls of a home invasion involving multiple armed suspects, preliminary information indicates.

During the course of the home invasion, the homeowner allegedly opened fire at the suspects, fatally striking one of them.

Video shows the male homeowner being detained by police during the initial investigation.

The deceased suspect has only been identified as a man, police told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera.

It is unknown whether the homeowner and the suspects were known to each other.

