Homeowner’s return scares burglar from Davie house with child inside

A burglary was avoided in Davie when the would-be thief — who is seen on surveillance video sneaking through the house while a child and housekeeper were inside — heard a garage door opening and left, authorities said.

Davie police said the burglary attempt happened Oct. 4 in the 6700 block of Southwest 57th Place. A man is seen on video going from the backyard to the front door, which is where he entered the house.

Once inside, the suspect went into the master bedroom, took a pillowcase, and placed jewelry inside.

Video shows the suspect walking into the kitchen after leaving the bedroom, peeking around corners and appearing to search the house.

When the man heard the garage door opening with the return of the homeowner, police said, the suspect left the pillowcase containing the jewelry in the master bedroom and exited the house through a rear sliding glass door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie police at 954-693-8200.