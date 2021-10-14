An Atlanta homeowner shot an intruder after he tried to attack another resident, who uses a wheelchair, with kitchen knives, according to police.

The alleged intruder, identified as Tyrell Johnson, 36, entered the residence through a window before acquiring two kitchen knives late Wednesday night, police told Fox 5, before attempting to attack a disabled resident in another room.

NYC HOMELESS MAN CHARGED WITH PUNCHING ASIAN WOMAN WAS ARRESTED FIVE TIMES WITHIN LAST YEAR AND 40 TIMES OVERALL

Another resident intervened with a firearm, shooting the suspect in the stomach and the arm, according to police.

The suspect, who was found by officers, was then rushed by paramedics to Grady Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to the news report.

The homeowner told police he did not know the intruder or understand why his residence was targeted.

Johnson will be put into the Fulton County Jail and charged with burglary when he is discharged from the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

None of the residents were injured during the incident.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Atlanta police for comment but did not receive a reply by the time of publishing.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Burglars, Atlanta, Georgia, Crime, Firearms

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Homeowner saves disabled resident by shooting intruder armed with knives: Report