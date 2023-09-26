Homeowner says dump truck filled with gravel crashed into his house, causing major damage

TechCrunch

Agility Robotics will soon be able to make 10,000 bipedal humanoid robots per year. When I spoke with Agility CEO Damion Shelton and CTO Melonee Wise onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco last week, they also claimed that the company is creating jobs rather than taking them from humans. “If you start with an environment that was designed for people, a robot that can move easily through that environment would end up with arms and legs," says Shelton, explaining why Digit has a pair of arms and legs in order to be effective at its warehousing tasks.