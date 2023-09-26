Homeowner says dump truck filled with gravel crashed into his house, causing major damage
The homeowner said he'd ordered 16 tons of gravel to be delivered to his house, but when it arrived, everything went wrong.
The homeowner said he'd ordered 16 tons of gravel to be delivered to his house, but when it arrived, everything went wrong.
Learn more about burial insurance including how it works to cover funeral expenses, how much it costs, and how much burial insurance you need.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
As the United Auto Workers (UAW) union remains on strike against the Big Three, former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence blames President Biden for the work stoppage.
A New York judge rules that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his business committed fraud when they inflated their assets. In Georgia, the judge handling the election interference case says the identities of those serving on the jury must be kept private, while Trump’s lawyers urge a Washington judge not to issue a gag order against the former president.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
Here’s everything you need to know about what Google could announce at its upcoming fall hardware event on October 4, with details on what to expect from the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.
FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the agency's plans to restore net neutrality protections. Previous rules, which prevented ISPs from blocking or throttling specific websites, were nixed in 2017 under the Trump administration.
Compression packing cubes and a supportive pillow are among my favorite travel companions.
Visual effects artists reveal the secret of translating the iconic video game's scariest zombies to the Emmy-nominated HBO series.
Meta's annual Connect conference kicks off with a keynote tomorrow, September 27, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer.
2024 Toyota Tacoma Canada-market order guide leaks. Another leak says new Tacoma production won't start until December.
Forget invite-only social apps, Lapse is testing a new technique to acquire its users: It forces you to invite your friends in order to get in. The reinvention of a social camera app first introduced in 2021, Lapse is now king of the U.S. App Store after having jumped from No. 118 Overall earlier this month to reach No. 1. The app offers a similar experience to other mobile apps that attempted to recreate the disposable camera experience, like Dispo and Later Cam, with some tweaks.
It goes anywhere, sucks up anything and provides nearly an hour of cleaning power on a single charge.
Loyalty brands are dropping across many segments of the market, according to J.D. Power, but some companies have managed to buck this trend.
Agility Robotics will soon be able to make 10,000 bipedal humanoid robots per year. When I spoke with Agility CEO Damion Shelton and CTO Melonee Wise onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco last week, they also claimed that the company is creating jobs rather than taking them from humans. “If you start with an environment that was designed for people, a robot that can move easily through that environment would end up with arms and legs," says Shelton, explaining why Digit has a pair of arms and legs in order to be effective at its warehousing tasks.
Slip on this cool, slouchy number — it's up to 40% off right now.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
"No one wants to vape. No one wants to be addicted. You feel like you need it but you don't." The post Woman reveals she’s been nicotine/vape-free for 1.5 months after 7 years of vaping appeared first on In The Know.
Demand for the manual transmission remains low, but it's increasing among new- and used-car buyers as carmakers position it as the enthusiast's choice.