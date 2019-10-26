Homeowner says a mystery object damaged his house. It didn't fall from a plane, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a mysterious object that may have fallen from a plane and hit Tommy Woosley's mobile home in Burgin, Mercer County, Kentucky, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the mysterious object that damaged a Kentucky man's mobile home earlier in October did not come from an airplane.

And Norfolk Southern Railway says its nearby rail lines have nothing to do with the canister-type object that hit the home in Burgin, roughly 75 miles southeast of Louisville.

What about the National Guard or the Fort Campbell military base? Could the object have possibly come from one of their units?

Nope.

All that news — or lack of it — leaves Tommy Woosley still wondering about the origin of the object that damaged a wall and part of his bathroom.

"Seems to me that they should be able to trace the bar code on this thing to see where it came from," Woosley told The Courier Journal in a message Wednesday.

Woosley discovered the object "laying there in the wall" of his home Oct. 13 after returning from a weekend out of town. The object was a type of canister, about 2 inches round and 10 inches long and "very heavy for the size," Woosley previously said.

Authorities initially believed the canister may have fallen from an airplane, but an FAA spokeswoman told The Courier Journal that an investigation "has determined that the object is not an aviation part."

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the agency reached out to Norfolk Southern "to ask if it could have come from a rail line that's near the home."

In a statement, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said the railroad company confirmed that the damage to Woosley's home "was not caused by part of a Norfolk Southern engine or any (Norfolk Southern) device. Norfolk Southern was not involved."

Bergen said the FAA also checked with the National Guard and Fort Campbell, which is roughly 220 miles southeast of Burgin, and "they indicated that the object isn't theirs."

"We expect to return the object to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and will close our inquiry into this matter," Bergen said.

A Mercer County sheriff's deputy who has handled the case did not immediately return a request for comment.

