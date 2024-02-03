Homeowner says nobody told him noisy oil well site would go in yards behind home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One northwest Oklahoma City homeowner says he’s at his wits’ end with noises and smells coming from an oil well site yards away from his brand-new home – a site that he says no one ever told him would be there.

“The noise, it can be really intense,” homeowner Larry Vargas said.

But Larry Vargas, the problem is more than just noise.

“The fumes were giving me a headache,” he said. “It smells so strong.

For him, the oil well site that recently sprouted up yards behind his brand-new northwest Oklahoma City home is a nuisance that nobody told him would ever be there.

“We had no clue,” said.

Before he bought the house in a new neighborhood near NW 150th and Rockwell, he tells News 4 he asked his realtor and even emailed city zoning to find out if there were any plans to develop a then-empty field behind it.

“And they thought maybe it was going to be a storage unit for oil,” he said.

He says everyone he heard from told him there would be a noiseless oil tank, and nothing more.

But then he and his wife spent their first night there.

“It sounded like either a plane getting ready to taxi on the runway or like a train,” he said. “Of course, it affects our sleeping habits.”

Then the site began to grow. A few weeks ago a giant wall went up, then powerlines. The latest addition came in the form of a flare tower on Friday.

Vargas' house (bottom middle) pictured with oil well site (top right) a few hundred yards behind it.

“This morning, we woke up to this tower blowing the fire,” Vargas said.

Things got so bad he called the city. He got an email later saying the city sent someone out with a noise meter, and found the noise didn’t violate the city’s ordinance.

He got his own noise meter, and News 4 watched Friday afternoon as he measured a higher decibel level than city code allows for a residential area.

“My wife and I have just wanted to sit in our patio and enjoy it,” he said. “And it’s like, but we can’t. It’s just too noisy”

He wishes he could just move, but he’s not sure he could sell his house for what he paid for it. So for now he’s toughing it out.

“I’d like to at least see the operation be curtailed in the evening so that people can, you know, have some peace and quiet and on the weekends as well,” he said.

Vargas showed News 4 emails he got from the city, which told him he’d have to take up his complaints with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Friday.

A spokesperson said any problems with noise or smells from a well site would need to be dealt with by the city, since ordinances vary by city.

The spokesperson also said the Oklahoma Corporation Commission doesn’t have any records of the well existing.

