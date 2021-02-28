Homeowner scares off suspects trying to break in during a police chase, GA cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·2 min read

Police in Georgia got help from a homeowner who shot at two suspects during a chase in which a deputy was shot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

A Seminole County deputy tried to pull over the driver of a 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck for reckless driving on Saturday, according to a Sunday news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. But police say the driver refused to stop, and the deputy began chasing the truck.

Another deputy joined the chase, and the two men inside the truck began shooting at both deputies, who “returned fire,” the release says.

The pursuit eventually crossed into nearby Decatur County, where local deputies joined the chase, The GBI says.

Once in Decatur County, the driver of the truck pulled into the driveway of a home and the suspects tried to break into the house by “shooting through the door,” according to the release.

But police say the homeowner fired back at the suspects, causing them to run off.

Then, as a Decatur deputy drove into the area, one of the suspects fired at his car — hitting and critically injuring him, according to the GBI.

The suspects drove away in the truck before later crashing into a wooded area, where a Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded and where one of the suspects, 41-year-old Brad Phillips, was “taken into custody without further incident.”

The other suspect, Troy Arthur Phillips, was captured later after “multiple local, state and federal law enforcement officers” joined the manhunt.

“If anyone comes in contact with Phillips, do not approach him,” the GBI said while the search was under way. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

The deputy who was taken to a hospital for “treatment and surgery” remains in critical condition, police say.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions

    South Africa has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and will ease restrictions due to a decline in new cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. South Africa has been the hardest-hit on the continent by the pandemic, recording almost half of the COVID-19 deaths and more than a third of reported infections. Ramaphosa said in a televised address that 2.8 million of the J&J doses would be delivered in the second quarter, with the rest spread throughout the year.

  • Doctor shot during attempted robbery, deputies say

    A witness told ABC13 she and the receptionist were held at gunpoint in the lobby by one of the suspects.

  • People who've had COVID-19 might only need to get one dose of vaccine, studies suggest

    Six recent studies suggest that people who've already come down with COVID-19 might not need to get a second vaccine dose.

  • Biden is reportedly discussing an infrastructure spending plan in the wake of devastating winter storms

    President Joe Biden and administration officials have reportedly begun talking to lawmakers about plans to fix the country's infrastructure.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Organisers of Golden Globes promise appointment of black judge to tackle diversity issues

    The organisers of the Golden Globe Awards have promised to appoint a black judge to vote on nominees "as soon as possible", after the critically-acclaimed British series I May Destroy You was overlooked in favour of the heavily ridiculed Emily in Paris. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), a panel of 87 entertainment journalists with no black members, were accused of being part of "systemic racism" in the TV industry for its snub of the BBC production directed by British actress Michaela Coel. It later emerged that more than 30 HFPA members were flown to France to visit the set of Emily in Paris in 2019 where they were treated to a two-night stay at the five-star Peninsula Paris Hotel, where rooms start at $1,400 a night and lunch at the Musée des Arts Forains, a “private museum with amusement rides dating to 1950”. The trip was paid for by the show’s developers, Paramount Network. The HFPA told the Telegraph that "the notion that these visits have any influence over nominees for the Golden Globes is absurd". After learning of the nomination, Deborah Capoken, a writer on Emily in Paris, published an opinion piece in which she claimed: "That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it's what is wrong with everything", later claiming "systemic racism in America" was partially to blame.

  • Gwen Stefani shares pic with son Apollo on 7th birthday — and fans love his hair

    Happy birthday, Apollo!

  • A 73-year-old woman died trying to walk up 19 flights of stairs with an oxygen tank during a blackout in a NYC apartment building

    Police said a power outage had left a Bronx neighborhood in the dark for hours before the woman was found collapsed between the 18th and 19th floors.

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • Fauci Fires Back at Kristi Noem Saying He’s ‘Wrong’: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie’

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBiden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci hit back at South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s harsh criticism of him on Sunday, saying her comments about him at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were “not very helpful” and “unfortunate.”Noem, who has received praise from conservatives for largely ignoring coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, got a standing ovation from the CPAC crowd when she boasted about ignoring the medical advice of experts and called out Fauci for supposedly being “wrong.” Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci was asked if that sentiment was an impediment to the nation’s recovery.Kristi Noem Under Scrutiny for Using State Plane to Fly to NRA, Turning Points Meet-Ups“It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful because sometimes you think things are going well and just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie,” he said. During an interview with Noem on the same program, anchor Margaret Brennan grilled the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate on her state’s poor performance with the deadly virus.“So for your state, you have, if you look at starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate in cumulative COVID deaths per million in the country,” Brennan said, adding: “I know you’re conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?”Noem, meanwhile, brushed off the question, instead telling Brennan that “those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.”FAUCI REACTS: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to @govkristinoem's criticism at #CPAC that the veteran medical expert is "wrong" on hospital capacity and #COVID19 caseloads: "It's unfortunate but it's not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don't lie." pic.twitter.com/y9Xz30lsr0— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 28, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White author won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • Fauci on CPAC speech: ‘I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong’

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was applauded at the conservative conference when she rebuked his Covid guidance.

  • Republican Sen. Sasse slams Nebraska GOP for "weird worship" of Trump after state party rebuke

    The Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday formally "rebuked" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote to impeach former President Trump earlier this year, though it stopped short of a formal censure, CNN reports.Why it matters: Sasse is the latest among a slate of Republicans who have faced some sort of punishment from their state party apparatus after voting to impeach the former president. The senator responded statement Saturday, per the Omaha World-Herald, saying "most Nebraskans don't think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bottom line: "Senator Sasse's condemnation of President Trump and his support for President Trump's impeachment have been liberally used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denied the President due process," said the resolution, according to CNN.The party expressed "deep disappointment and sadness with respect to the service of Senator Ben Sasse and calls for an immediate readjustment whereby he represents the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska."Sasse was first rebuked by the party in 2016, but was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, which is around 5 more points than Trump won in Nebraska.Go deeper ... Trump’s blunt weapon: State GOP leadersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The California surgeon who dialed into a virtual court trial mid-operation is facing investigation

    After video of the surgeon went viral, a medical and licensing agency in California said it would investigate the circumstances.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • "We are American, too": Hundreds in New York rally against anti-Asian hate

    Top political leaders promised support and tougher action against racially-motivated attacks on Asian Americans.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.