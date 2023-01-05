Homeowner shoots intruder and holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive, TX cops say

Deputies responding to an attempted burglary found a man shot on the sidewalk outside a Texas home while the homeowner held him at gunpoint, authorities said.

The homeowner’s gun was taken away, and first responders treated the man with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his right leg, according to a Jan. 4 news release from the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office. He was then rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

“The homeowner stated that the intruder rammed his vehicle through the locked gate, accessing the property, and approached the residence front door, aggressively attempting to break into the residence,” deputies said, adding that evidence backed up the homeowner’s statement to authorities.

Deputies were called to the home at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Authorities learned the homeowner and the intruder knew each other, and this wasn’t a random attempted burglary, according to the news release.

The man who was shot was taken to jail after he was released from the hospital, officials said. The Valley Mills man was charged with attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The sheriff’s office has not said if the homeowner will face any charges connected to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Valley Mills, in Bosque and McLennan counties, is about 20 miles northwest of Waco.

79-year-old shoots and kills intruder after he’s followed into home, Wisconsin cops say

Homeowner shoots man he thought was breaking in and gets arrested, Oklahoma cops say

Intruder killed in struggle with homeowner after breaking into Wisconsin home, cops say

Homeowner kills his son after mistaking him for returning burglars, Florida cops say