Homeowner shoots, kills burglar breaking into Lady Lake home

Lake County deputies said a man is dead after he was shot while breaking into a home in Lady Lake.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Lakeview Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a home invasion.

Officials said Ryan Michael Baldasare, 35, had broken into a home through a window and was shot by someone inside.

Read: Polk County burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff in, ask for ride to the airport, sheriff says

Baldasare was pronounced dead at the scene as deputies investigated the shooting.

Lake County deputies said that based on the evidence gathered so far, the incident appears to be a case of self-defense and the victim is cooperating with detectives.

Read: Florida man accused of temporarily blinding Brevard Sheriff’s Office pilot with laser pointer

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.