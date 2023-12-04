Homeowner shoots, kills man who broke into his family’s Sandy Springs home, police say

A homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his family’s home, according to Sandy Springs police.

It happened on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. at a home off Spalding Drive. Police responded after a neighbor had called 911.

Officers said the homeowner, who was not identified, exercised his right to bear arms to defend himself and his family.

The suspect died from his wounds by the time police arrived. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police said this was likely an isolated incident.

