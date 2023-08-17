Homeowner shoots and kills man caught vandalizing his air conditioner, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma homeowner shot and killed a man he said was vandalizing his air conditioner, police said.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the home at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The responding officers found a 45-year-old man in the yard with a gunshot wound, according to a news release shared on Facebook. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators said the gunshot victim was vandalizing the AC unit when he was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner told police the accused vandal charged at him, according to the release. He yelled at the man to stop.

He said the man didn’t stop charging, so he shot him, according to authorities.

The homeowner has been interviewed by detectives and released, police said. An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Temperatures in the Tulsa region were expected to reach the mid-80s on Aug. 15, according to the National Weather Service.

Man rams golf cart into fence and is fatally shot by homeowner, Texas cops say

Resident tried to keep intruder out of home before fatal shooting, Texas cops say

Man fatally stabs intruder with kitchen knife as he breaks in through window, cops say