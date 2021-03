KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Michele Voelkert, of Roseville, was down on her luck when a phone call from President Joe Biden turned things around. After months of rejection, job offers began pouring in for the Roseville mom/ “I got a lot of different offers that came in, you know, after the video aired from different companies and some things were right fits and some things weren't. For this I think it definitely helped boost my confidence,” Voelkert said. Just two weeks ago, she says she landed her dream job working remotely for a technology start-up company. Hear more from Voelkert in the video above.