Homeowner shoots suspected burglar inside Akron home Tuesday morning

An Akron homeowner Tuesday morning confronted and shot a suspected burglar inside a Johnston Street home, Akron police said.

The incident, at a home in the 700 block of Johnston Street, was called in at 7:26 a.m. The home is in a residential neighborhood east of State Route 8 and Lumiere Street, and west of Hammel Street.

Akron police said the burglar suspect appears to have been shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital.

Akron detectives are still gathering information on what appears to have been a home invasion scenario, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

