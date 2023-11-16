Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in North County

VISTA, Calif. — A homeowner in North County shot a burglar shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities confirmed to FOX 5.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the homicide unit was called to the scene at a residence located on 1700 Block of York Drive in Vista.

Responding deputies rendered first-aid to the suspect who was then transported to a local hospital. The condition of that individual is unknown at this time.

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Torrey Pines

Neighbors to the resident involved in the shooting told FOX 5 he appeared visibly shaken following the encounter.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.