Homeowner shoots, wounds intruder in Perry Twp.; suspect jailed

Oct. 14—A man suspected of breaking into a Perry Twp. home Tuesday morning who shot multiple times is now in jail.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the 5800 block of Diamond Mill Road on a possible burglary in progress.

"An unknown male entered the residence and began assaulting the residents," said officer Brian Douglas, Perry Twp. Police Department public information officer. "One of the homeowners was able to retrieve a handgun and struck the suspect."

The suspect was shot four times before he fled in a vehicle but later was found by officers walking down a road, Douglas said. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The homeowners also were taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, Douglas said.

The suspect's name was not released, but Montgomery County Jail records show that David Franklin Adams was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon by Perry Twp. police at Miami Valley Hospital before he was booked around 1:45 p.m. on suspicion of aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He has not formally been charged.